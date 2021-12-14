Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,924 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vapotherm by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $545.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -1.31. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.