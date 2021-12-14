Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Team by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 430.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Team stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

