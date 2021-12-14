MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.24

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 2909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

