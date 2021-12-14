MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $9.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,365.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.87 or 0.08060488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00313382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00909608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074005 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00387370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00260717 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

