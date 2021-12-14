Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$21.46 and last traded at C$21.61. Approximately 40,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 102,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

The company has a market cap of C$865.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.08.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

