Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCW. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,135,000 after buying an additional 1,088,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $104,419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after buying an additional 936,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

