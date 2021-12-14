Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $738.72 million, a P/E ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $766,151. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

