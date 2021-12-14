Mizuho Increases ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $63.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

