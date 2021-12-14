Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOGO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mogo has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the third quarter worth $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the third quarter worth $57,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

