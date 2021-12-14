Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.18 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

