Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $24.24 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.50 and a 200 day moving average of $263.84. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

