Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,158,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,999,000 after purchasing an additional 486,514 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQD opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.95.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

