Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $646.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $618.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.81. The firm has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

