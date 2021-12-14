Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

Shares of LLY opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

