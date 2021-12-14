Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

