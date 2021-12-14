Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares during the quarter. Maximus makes up about 2.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 2.44% of Maximus worth $124,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

