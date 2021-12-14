Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $128,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 99.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893,446 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

