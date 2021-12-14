Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $311.84 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,054 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 6.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Baidu were worth $311,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.50. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

