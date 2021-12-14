Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,788 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,089,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 750,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PAX stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $851.29 million and a PE ratio of 17.69.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. Equities analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.