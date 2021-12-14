Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 25,682 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.62. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

