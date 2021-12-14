Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 829,798 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829,798 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.80% of New York Community Bancorp worth $47,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $111,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $113,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

