Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 2.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $480.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

