Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $361,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 176,120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 179.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

