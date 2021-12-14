Morgan Stanley Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $74.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $55.26 on Friday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,763.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.