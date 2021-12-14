Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $155,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

