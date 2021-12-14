Morgan Stanley Has $381.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $381,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.21 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.