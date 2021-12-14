Morgan Stanley Has $413.96 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,533,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $413,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,065 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 459,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 100,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

