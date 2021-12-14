Morgan Stanley Has $443.72 Million Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.19% of Overstock.com worth $443,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

