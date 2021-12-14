Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,345,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

