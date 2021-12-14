Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

