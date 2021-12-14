Morgan Stanley Purchases 49,665 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Parker-Hannifin worth $360,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $314.10 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

