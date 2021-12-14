Morgan Stanley Sells 648,670 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,869,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,670 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $475,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

GOOS opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

