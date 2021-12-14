Morgan Stanley Sells 8,525 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,461,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $395,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

