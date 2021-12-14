Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 380.0% in November

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

MGRUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

MGRUF stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.