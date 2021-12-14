Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 405 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. 57,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,360. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.