Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

