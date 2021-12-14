Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded down $15.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $541.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $561.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

