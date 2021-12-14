Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 757 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,796 shares of company stock valued at $40,772,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.33. 46,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,080. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

