Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.98. 91,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,989,161. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.91. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.94.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

