Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 563 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 830,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. 8,232,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

