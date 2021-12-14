Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $16.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MLLGF remained flat at $$9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

