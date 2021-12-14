MultiVAC (MTV) One Day Volume Hits $3.63 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a market cap of $34.32 million and $3.63 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006713 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (CRYPTO:MTV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,660,254,527 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

