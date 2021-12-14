Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.64). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV remained flat at $$14.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 456,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,085. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 89,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 334,068 shares of company stock worth $7,535,077 and sold 19,087 shares worth $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.