Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.64). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV remained flat at $$14.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 456,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,085. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 89,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 334,068 shares of company stock worth $7,535,077 and sold 19,087 shares worth $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.