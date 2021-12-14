Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading Up 0.1%

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 683 ($9.03) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.99). Approximately 250,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 278,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 679 ($8.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Naked Wines from GBX 760 ($10.04) to GBX 690 ($9.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £499.39 million and a PE ratio of -523.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 681.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 768.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

