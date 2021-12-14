Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.45.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $123.90 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $908,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

