Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83.

Natera stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Natera by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Natera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Natera by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Natera by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

