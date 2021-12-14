National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.