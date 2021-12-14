Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NGS opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 112,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

