Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GASNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,306. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

