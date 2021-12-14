Neal Narendra Gandhi Acquires 58 Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £149.06 ($196.99) per share, with a total value of £8,645.48 ($11,425.24).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Panoply alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,750,000 shares of Panoply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £4,025,000 ($5,319,148.94).

On Tuesday, September 14th, Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 62 shares of Panoply stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £159.96 ($211.39).

Shares of LON:TPX opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Panoply Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 150.91 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £210.30 million and a PE ratio of -608.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Panoply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.50%.

About Panoply

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Panoply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.